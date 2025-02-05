Minnesota hosts Olsen and Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-5, 6-5 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-5, 6-5 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on Minnesota after Lucy Olsen scored 28 points in Iowa’s 76-69 win against the USC Trojans.

The Golden Gophers have gone 12-1 in home games. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophie Hart averaging 2.7.

The Hawkeyes are 5-6 in Big Ten play. Iowa has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

Minnesota averages 75.6 points, 9.5 more per game than the 66.1 Iowa allows. Iowa has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Golden Gophers and Hawkeyes square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Grocholski is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 12 points. Amaya Battle is averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Hannah Stuelke is averaging 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Olsen is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

