Mingo scores 22, Marshall downs Old Dominion 83-66

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dezayne Mingo’s 22 points helped Marshall defeat Old Dominion 83-66 on Tuesday night.

Mingo added five rebounds and six assists for the Thundering Herd (18-12, 11-6 Sun Belt Conference). Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 18 points while going 6 of 9 and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds and three steals. Nate Martin had 12 points and went 5 of 7 from the field.

The Monarchs (11-19, 7-10) were led in scoring by Robert Davis Jr., who finished with 23 points and two steals. Old Dominion also got 14 points from Jaden Johnson. Sean Durugordon had 11 points and four steals. The Monarchs extended their losing streak to six straight.

Both teams play on Friday. Marshall hosts Appalachian State and Old Dominion travels to play Coastal Carolina.

