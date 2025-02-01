Mingo and Marshall host Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-14, 1-9 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (13-10, 6-4 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-14, 1-9 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (13-10, 6-4 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -12.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Coastal Carolina after Dezayne Mingo scored 23 points in Marshall’s 85-81 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Thundering Herd have gone 10-3 in home games. Marshall ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 14.3 assists per game led by Mingo averaging 4.9.

The Chanticleers are 1-9 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina allows 70.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

Marshall averages 75.8 points, 5.0 more per game than the 70.8 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Marshall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is shooting 54.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Joshua Meo is averaging 7.9 points for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

