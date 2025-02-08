Minessale’s late free throws helps St. Thomas-Minnesota beat Denver 79-76

DENVER (AP) — Drake Dobbs had 21 points in St. Thomas-Minnesota’s 79-76 victory against Denver on Saturday night. Nolan Minessale…

DENVER (AP) — Drake Dobbs had 21 points in St. Thomas-Minnesota’s 79-76 victory against Denver on Saturday night.

Nolan Minessale made a pair of free throws for the Tommies to cap the scoring with 13 seconds left. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah missed a 3-pointer for Denver to end it.

Dobbs shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Tommies (19-7, 9-2 Summit League). Minessale scored 14 points, going 4 of 6 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Carter Bjerke went 5 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Sebastian Akins finished with 19 points, four assists and two steals for the Pioneers (8-18, 2-9). DeAndre Craig added 13 points for Denver. Nicholas Shogbonyo had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

