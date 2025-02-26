Mincy’s 21 lead Presbyterian past UNC Asheville 64-59

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kory Mincy’s 21 points helped Presbyterian defeat UNC Asheville 64-59 on Wednesday night. Mincy shot 5…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kory Mincy’s 21 points helped Presbyterian defeat UNC Asheville 64-59 on Wednesday night.

Mincy shot 5 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Blue Hose (13-17, 6-9 Big South Conference). Kobe Stewart scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Carl Parrish shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Toyaz Solomon led the way for the Bulldogs (20-9, 11-4) with 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Jordan Marsh added 21 points and five steals for UNC Asheville.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play their regular-season finale on Saturday. Presbyterian hosts Gardner-Webb and UNC Asheville visits Winthrop with second-place on the line.

The conference tournament begins on Wednesday.

