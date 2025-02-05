Mincy leads Presbyterian against South Carolina Upstate after 24-point outing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-19, 1-8 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-15, 2-7 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-19, 1-8 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-15, 2-7 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -6; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts South Carolina Upstate after Kory Mincy scored 24 points in Presbyterian’s 84-72 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Blue Hose are 6-4 in home games. Presbyterian has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Spartans have gone 1-8 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Presbyterian’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.8 per game South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Presbyterian gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy is shooting 40.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Blue Hose. Jamahri Harvey is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mister Dean is averaging 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Brit Harris is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

