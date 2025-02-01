Mincy leads Presbyterian against High Point after 20-point performance

High Point Panthers (18-5, 6-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-14, 2-6 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

High Point Panthers (18-5, 6-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-14, 2-6 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts High Point after Kory Mincy scored 20 points in Presbyterian’s 76-67 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Blue Hose are 6-3 in home games. Presbyterian is fifth in the Big South scoring 75.1 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Panthers are 6-2 against Big South opponents. High Point is third in the Big South scoring 80.7 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

Presbyterian makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than High Point has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). High Point has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Kobe Stewart is shooting 49.1% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

D’Maurian Williams is averaging 14.4 points for the Panthers. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 85.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.