Mincey and UMass-Lowell host New Hampshire

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-10, 4-6 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-20, 4-7 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-10, 4-6 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-20, 4-7 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits New Hampshire after Quinton Mincey scored 22 points in UMass-Lowell’s 90-88 overtime loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Wildcats have gone 5-6 in home games. New Hampshire ranks eighth in the America East with 11.2 assists per game led by Jawarie Hamelin averaging 3.0.

The River Hawks have gone 4-6 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell ranks fifth in the America East shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

New Hampshire is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 42.8% UMass-Lowell allows to opponents. UMass-Lowell averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game New Hampshire allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sami Pissis is averaging 16 points for the Wildcats. Anthony McComb III is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Max Brooks is averaging 14.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the River Hawks. Martin Somerville is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.