Mincey and UMass-Lowell host Binghamton

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-8, 4-4 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-12, 3-5 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits Binghamton after Quinton Mincey scored 26 points in UMass-Lowell’s 83-67 victory over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Bearcats are 6-2 in home games. Binghamton gives up 71.8 points and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The River Hawks are 4-4 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Binghamton makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than UMass-Lowell has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). UMass-Lowell has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

The Bearcats and River Hawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Bearcats. Gavin Walsh is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mincey is scoring 15.7 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the River Hawks. Max Brooks is averaging 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

