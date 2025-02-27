Milwaukee hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Ross’ 20-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (22-6, 17-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (8-22, 5-14 Horizon) Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (22-6, 17-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (8-22, 5-14 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits Milwaukee after Lauren Ross scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 91-62 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Panthers have gone 5-8 at home. Milwaukee gives up 67.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Mastodons have gone 17-1 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is 20-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Milwaukee’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Milwaukee allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacee Baumhower is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Panthers. Kamy Peppler is averaging 11.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the past 10 games.

Ross averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc. Sydney Freeman is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Mastodons: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

