Milwaukee earns 84-80 OT victory against IU Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jamichael Stillwell’s 17 points helped Milwaukee defeat IU Indianapolis 84-80 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Stillwell also had 14 rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (16-8, 9-4 Horizon League). Erik Pratt scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Faizon Fields shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Paul Zilinskas finished with 25 points and three steals for the Jaguars (8-17, 4-10). Alec Millender added 13 points and Sean Craig finished with 12 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Milwaukee visits Cleveland State and IU Indianapolis travels to play Wright State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

