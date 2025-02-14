Milwaukee defeats Wright State 88-80 in OT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Themus Fulks scored 21 points and Milwaukee used an 8-0 run to open overtime to beat Wright…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Themus Fulks scored 21 points and Milwaukee used an 8-0 run to open overtime to beat Wright State 88-80 on Friday night.

Fulks also contributed 12 assists for the Panthers (17-9, 10-5 Horizon League). Jamichael Stillwell scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. AJ McKee had 12 points and went 5 of 12 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Brandon Noel finished with 25 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders (13-14, 7-9). Solomon Callaghan added 16 points for Wright State. Alex Huibregtse also had 11 points and seven assists.

These two teams both play Sunday. Milwaukee hosts Northern Kentucky and Wright State visits Green Bay.

