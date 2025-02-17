Milton Matthews scores 26 to lead Florida A&M to 85-76 victory over Alcorn State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Milton Matthews had 26 points to lead Florida A&M to an 85-76 victory over Alcorn State…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Milton Matthews had 26 points to lead Florida A&M to an 85-76 victory over Alcorn State on Monday night.

Matthews shot 9 of 19 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Rattlers (12-12, 9-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Ja’Derryus Eatmon scored 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting. Shaqir O’Neal totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt finished with 22 points to pace the Braves (8-18, 8-5). Djahi Binet and Marcus Tankersley both scored 14 with Binet adding seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

