Milton Matthews scores 25 to lead Florida A&M over Alabama A&M 95-79

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Milton Matthews had 25 points to propel Florida A&M to a 95-79 victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Matthews added six rebounds for the Rattlers (8-11, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Sterling Young shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to add 23 points. Roderick Coffee III scored 13.

Anthony Bryant finished with 16 points to lead the Bulldogs (7-14, 3-5). Angok Anyang added 12 points. Chad Moodie pitched in with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

