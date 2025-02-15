Milos Uzan scores 19 as No. 6 Houston grinds out 62-58 win over No. 13 Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Milos Uzan scored 19 points, L.J. Cryer added 15 and No. 6 Houston took firm control…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Milos Uzan scored 19 points, L.J. Cryer added 15 and No. 6 Houston took firm control of the Big 12 Conference race with a 62-58 win over No. 13 Arizona on Saturday.

Coming off a 76-65 win at Baylor, the Cougars (21-4, 13-1 Big 12) trailed by seven midway through the second half, then held the Wildcats without a field goal for more than six minutes to go up seven.

The Wildcats (17-8, 11-3) fought back to close within 59-58 with a minute left, but Houston hit 3 of 4 closing free throws to win for the 17th time in 18 games. The Cougars have the nation’s longest active road winning streak at 11 straight and lead Arizona by two games in the Big 12, with No. 12 Texas Tech a half-game back of the Wildcats.

Caleb Love led Arizona with 17 points and seven assists but went 1 for 8 from 3-point range.

The Cougars and Wildcats went a combined 7 for 28 from the floor to open the game before Arizona used a 12-2 run to go up nine. Houston fought back with a short run of its own, pulling within 30-25 by halftime.

Takeaways

Houston: The Cougars love to grind out wins and pulled off a big one in one of college basketball’s toughest road environments.

Arizona: The Wildcats nearly matched the Cougars on the defensive end, but they struggled offensively — 37% shooting, 11 turnovers — to lose their second straight.

Key moment

Cryer had five points in the first half before hitting consecutive 3s to cap a 12-0 run that put Houston up 53-48.

Key stat

Arizona shot 5 for 23 from 3-point range, including 1 of 9 in the second half.

Up next

Houston plays at Arizona State on Tuesday. Arizona is at Baylor on Monday.

