Miller leads Portland State against Idaho after 25-point showing

Portland State Vikings (13-9, 5-4 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (10-13, 5-5 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Idaho after Terri Miller Jr. scored 25 points in Portland State’s 74-73 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Vandals have gone 6-4 at home. Idaho ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 13.0 assists per game led by Kolton Mitchell averaging 3.3.

The Vikings have gone 5-4 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is the best team in the Big Sky scoring 12.4 fast break points per game.

Idaho averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State averages 78.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the 75.0 Idaho allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristian Gonzalez is averaging 11.5 points for the Vandals. Tyler Mrus is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaylin Henderson is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Vikings. Miller is averaging 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

