Miles puts up 22 in North Florida’s 95-88 victory over Bellarmine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — (AP) — Jasai Miles scored 22 points as North Florida beat Bellarmine 95-88 on Thursday night.

Miles had eight rebounds for the Ospreys (13-11, 6-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kamrin Oriol scored 21 points while shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Liam Murphy shot 4 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Knights (3-21, 0-11) were led by Jack Karasinski, who recorded 28 points. Billy Smith added 14 points and six assists for Bellarmine. Kenyon Goodin also put up 12 points, five assists and two steals. The loss is the 14th straight for the Knights.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. North Florida hosts FGCU and Bellarmine travels to play Jacksonville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

