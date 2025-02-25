Miles, North Florida Ospreys to host Blanton and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-13, 11-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (15-15, 8-9 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-13, 11-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (15-15, 8-9 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasai Miles and North Florida host Devontae Blanton and Eastern Kentucky in ASUN play.

The Ospreys are 8-5 in home games. North Florida is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Colonels are 11-6 in conference matchups. Eastern Kentucky has an 8-9 record against teams over .500.

North Florida is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky averages 77.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 84.5 North Florida allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is averaging 15.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Ospreys. Liam Murphy is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

George Kimble III averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Blanton is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.