Miles leads North Florida against FGCU after 20-point performance

North Florida Ospreys (15-14, 8-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-13, 11-5 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits FGCU after Jasai Miles scored 20 points in North Florida’s 77-73 win over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Eagles have gone 9-4 at home. FGCU has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ospreys are 8-8 against ASUN opponents. North Florida ranks fifth in the ASUN with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles averaging 5.2.

FGCU averages 72.1 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 84.5 North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 13.8 more points per game (83.4) than FGCU gives up (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Eagles. Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 14.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 59.4% over the last 10 games.

Miles is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Ospreys. Liam Murphy is averaging 13.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

