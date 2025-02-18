Milan Momcilovic and Dishon Jackson score 13 points each in No. 8 Cyclones’ 79-65 win over Colorado

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Milan Momcilovic and Dishon Jackson scored 13 points each as No. 8 Iowa State beat Colorado…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Milan Momcilovic and Dishon Jackson scored 13 points each as No. 8 Iowa State beat Colorado 79-65 on Tuesday night for the Cyclones’ third victory of the season against the Buffaloes.

The Cyclones (21-5, 11-4 Big 12) also beat the Buffs 99-71 at the Maui Invitational in November and 79-69 in Boulder in December.

Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey added 12 points each, and Nate Heise scored a season-high 11 points off the bench.

Bangot Dak scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Buffaloes (10-16, 1-14) and Harrison Carrington added 11.

Takeaways

Colorado: The Buffaloes, who entered the game 12th in the conference in 3-point shooting at 33.1%, struggled to get going from deep early. They shot 1 for 9 on 3s in the first half and 4 of 17 for the game.

Iowa State: The Cyclones beat Colorado by double digits for the third time this season, but they committed 14 turnovers and made only 21 of their season-high 31 shots from the free-throw line.

Key moment

A pair of 10-0 runs in the first half broke open the game.

Key stat

The Cyclones shot 10 of 21 on 3-pointers (47.6%), matching their second-best performance of the season. Six players knocked down at least one shot from beyond the arc.

Up next

Iowa State visits No. 5 Houston on Saturday. Colorado hosts Baylor on the same day.

