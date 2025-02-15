Middle Tennessee visits Western Kentucky after Lander’s 30-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (16-8, 7-4 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-10, 5-6 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (16-8, 7-4 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-10, 5-6 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts Middle Tennessee after Khristian Lander scored 30 points in Western Kentucky’s 85-83 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Hilltoppers have gone 11-2 at home. Western Kentucky averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Blue Raiders are 7-4 in CUSA play. Middle Tennessee ranks fourth in the CUSA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 3.2.

Western Kentucky averages 77.8 points, 7.1 more per game than the 70.7 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Western Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrone Marshall is averaging 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Lander is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mostafa is averaging 13.5 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.