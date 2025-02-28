Middle Tennessee visits UTEP following Weston’s 30-point outing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (19-9, 10-5 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (17-11, 7-8 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits UTEP after Camryn Weston scored 30 points in Middle Tennessee’s 71-66 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Miners are 11-4 on their home court. UTEP is the top team in the CUSA with 14.3 fast break points.

The Blue Raiders are 10-5 in conference games. Middle Tennessee averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

UTEP’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 6.3 more points per game (75.9) than UTEP allows (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Otis Frazier III is averaging 14 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Miners. David Terrell Jr. is averaging 10.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Jestin Porter is averaging 15.4 points for the Blue Raiders. Weston is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

