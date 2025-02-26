Middle Tennessee visits Jackson and New Mexico State

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (18-9, 9-5 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (15-12, 8-6 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday,…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (18-9, 9-5 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (15-12, 8-6 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on Middle Tennessee after Zawdie Jackson scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 60-49 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Aggies are 8-5 in home games. New Mexico State averages 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Blue Raiders are 9-5 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is second in the CUSA scoring 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Essam Mostafa averaging 10.8.

New Mexico State averages 69.8 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 71.4 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee scores 10.1 more points per game (76.1) than New Mexico State allows (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 10.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Aggies. Peter Filipovity is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jestin Porter is averaging 15.8 points for the Blue Raiders. Mostafa is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

