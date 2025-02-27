Middle Tennessee visits Jackson and New Mexico State

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (18-9, 9-5 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (15-12, 8-6 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday,…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (18-9, 9-5 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (15-12, 8-6 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Middle Tennessee after Zawdie Jackson scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 60-49 victory against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Aggies have gone 8-5 in home games. New Mexico State scores 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Blue Raiders are 9-5 against conference opponents. Middle Tennessee ranks sixth in the CUSA allowing 71.4 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

New Mexico State scores 69.8 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 71.4 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 10.1 more points per game (76.1) than New Mexico State allows (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Jackson is averaging 11.1 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jestin Porter is averaging 15.8 points for the Blue Raiders. Essam Mostafa is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

