Michigan visits Vanslooten and No. 20 Michigan State

Michigan Wolverines (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan State hosts Michigan after Grace Vanslooten scored 20 points in Michigan State’s 89-75 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Spartans are 10-1 on their home court. Michigan State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolverines are 7-5 against conference opponents. Michigan ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 16.3 assists per game led by Mila Holloway averaging 4.2.

Michigan State averages 82.0 points, 18.4 more per game than the 63.6 Michigan gives up. Michigan has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The Spartans and Wolverines square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Ayrault is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Spartans. Theryn Hallock is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Olson is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 11.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

