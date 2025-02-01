Michigan takes on Oregon after Olson’s 30-point game

Oregon Ducks (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Oregon Ducks (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan plays Oregon after Olivia Olson scored 30 points in Michigan’s 82-75 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Wolverines have gone 9-2 at home. Michigan averages 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game.

The Ducks are 7-3 in conference games. Oregon scores 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Michigan makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Oregon averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Michigan gives up.

The Wolverines and Ducks match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Syla Swords averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Olson is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Peyton Scott is averaging 10.5 points for the Ducks. Nani Falatea is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Ducks: 8-2, averaging 64.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

