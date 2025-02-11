Michigan plays Indiana, looks for 4th straight victory

Indiana Hoosiers (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan will look to keep its three-game win streak going when the Wolverines take on Indiana.

The Wolverines have gone 10-2 in home games. Michigan scores 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 7-5 in Big Ten play. Indiana ranks eighth in the Big Ten giving up 63.0 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

Michigan makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Indiana scores 6.2 more points per game (69.7) than Michigan allows to opponents (63.5).

The Wolverines and Hoosiers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Olson is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 13.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Yarden Garzon is averaging 14.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Hoosiers. Sydney Parrish is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 25.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.