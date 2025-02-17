Michael Jacobs scores 20 to lead Southern to 66-57 victory over Texas Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Michael Jacobs had 20 points to lead Southern to a 66-57 victory over Texas Southern…

Jacobs shot 6 of 6 from the field and 7 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars (17-9, 12-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan Johnson added 11 points.

Kolby Granger led the Tigers (11-15, 8-5) with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six steals. Kavion McClain added 12 points and eight assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

