Micah Thomas scores 24 to lead Northwestern State over Southeast Louisiana 72-69

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Micah Thomas scored 24 points to help Northwestern State defeat Southeast Louisiana 72-69 on Monday night.

Thomas shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Demons (14-15, 10-8 Southland Conference). Love Bettis scored 18 points, going 6 of 10 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Sam Hines Jr. led the way for the Lions (18-11, 12-6) with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. Brody Rowbury added 20 points and six rebounds. Jeremy Elyzee totaled 16 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

