Miami (OH) visits Eastern Michigan following Terry’s 38-point performance

Miami (OH) RedHawks (19-6, 10-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-13, 5-7 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (19-6, 10-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-13, 5-7 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts Miami (OH) after Jalen Terry scored 38 points in Eastern Michigan’s 80-73 win against the Toledo Rockets.

The Eagles have gone 7-4 in home games. Eastern Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Da’Sean Nelson averaging 2.1.

The RedHawks are 10-2 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks third in the MAC giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) averages 81.4 points per game, 4.1 more than the 77.3 Eastern Michigan allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals. Nelson is averaging 15.9 points, six rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Kam Craft is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the RedHawks. Brant Byers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.