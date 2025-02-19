Miami (OH) visits Akron for conference matchup

Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-8, 7-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-16, 3-9 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-8, 7-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-16, 3-9 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shelbee Brown and Akron host Enjulina Gonzalez and Miami (OH) in MAC action.

The Zips are 6-6 on their home court. Akron is ninth in the MAC scoring 63.2 points while shooting 40.4% from the field.

The RedHawks have gone 7-5 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) averages 65.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Akron makes 40.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Miami (OH) has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The Zips and RedHawks face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexus Mobley is averaging 12.3 points for the Zips. Brown is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gonzalez is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the RedHawks. Maya Chandler is averaging 13.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 1-9, averaging 57.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.