Miami (OH) takes down Ohio 73-69

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Peter Suder had 15 points in Miami (OH)’s 73-69 win over Ohio on Saturday night. Suder…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Peter Suder had 15 points in Miami (OH)’s 73-69 win over Ohio on Saturday night.

Suder also contributed five rebounds for the RedHawks (16-5, 8-1 Mid-American Conference). Kam Craft scored 14 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Evan Ipsaro shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Bobcats (11-10, 5-4) were led in scoring by Shereef Mitchell, who finished with 20 points and three steals. AJ Brown added 15 points for Ohio. Jackson Paveletzke finished with 11 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Miami (OH) visits Central Michigan and Ohio plays Western Michigan at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.