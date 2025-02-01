Miami (OH) hosts Ohio after Brown’s 22-point showing

Ohio Bobcats (11-9, 5-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-5, 7-1 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Ohio Bobcats (11-9, 5-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-5, 7-1 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -4; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Miami (OH) after AJ Brown scored 22 points in Ohio’s 86-83 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The RedHawks are 9-1 in home games. Miami (OH) is seventh in the MAC with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Peter Suder averaging 6.8.

The Bobcats are 5-3 against MAC opponents. Ohio scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Miami (OH) makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (45.4%). Ohio scores 7.3 more points per game (80.5) than Miami (OH) allows to opponents (73.2).

The RedHawks and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suder is shooting 52.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the RedHawks. Kam Craft is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 13.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Bobcats. Brown is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 90.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

