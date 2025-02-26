Miami (FL) visits Stanford following Williams’ 23-point game

Miami Hurricanes (14-13, 4-12 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (14-13, 6-10 ACC) Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Miami Hurricanes (14-13, 4-12 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (14-13, 6-10 ACC)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces Stanford after Cameron Williams scored 23 points in Miami (FL)’s 62-60 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Cardinal have gone 12-3 at home. Stanford is seventh in the ACC with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Nunu Agara averaging 8.8.

The Hurricanes have gone 4-12 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) is 6-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stanford’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 69.4 points per game, 0.3 more than the 69.1 Stanford allows.

The Cardinal and Hurricanes meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agara is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.9 points for the Cardinal. Chloe Clardy is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Darrione Rogers is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 7.4 points. Haley Cavinder is averaging 19.4 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

