Miami (FL) visits No. 10 NC State after James’ 22-point showing

Miami Hurricanes (13-10, 3-9 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (19-4, 11-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 NC State hosts Miami (FL) after Aziaha James scored 22 points in NC State’s 97-74 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Wolfpack have gone 13-0 in home games. NC State has a 15-4 record against teams over .500.

The Hurricanes are 3-9 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) is ninth in the ACC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Haley Cavinder averaging 5.0.

NC State averages 77.5 points, 8.7 more per game than the 68.8 Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than NC State gives up.

The Wolfpack and Hurricanes face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Hayes is averaging 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Wolfpack. James is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Cavinder is averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Hurricanes. Cameron Williams is averaging 10.8 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

