Meyer and South Dakota State host Omaha

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-3, 8-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (9-12, 1-7 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits Omaha after Brooklyn Meyer scored 24 points in South Dakota State’s 63-55 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Mavericks are 5-4 in home games. Omaha is 6-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.0 turnovers per game.

The Jackrabbits are 8-0 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State is second in the Summit with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Mesa Byom averaging 6.8.

Omaha’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 74.8 points per game, 2.7 more than the 72.1 Omaha allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Cave is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Mavericks. Ja Harvey is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Haleigh Timmer is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 12.9 points. Meyer is shooting 69.6% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

