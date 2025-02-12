Metheny and Liberty host New Mexico State

Liberty Flames (19-5, 7-4 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (12-11, 5-5 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Liberty Flames (19-5, 7-4 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (12-11, 5-5 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces New Mexico State after Kaden Metheny scored 26 points in Liberty’s 64-61 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Aggies have gone 7-4 at home. New Mexico State is sixth in the CUSA with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Peter Filipovity averaging 5.8.

The Flames are 7-4 in CUSA play. Liberty averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

New Mexico State scores 71.0 points, 9.2 more per game than the 61.8 Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 8.8 more points per game (77.0) than New Mexico State gives up (68.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook is averaging 14 points for the Aggies. Filipovity is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Metheny is averaging 13.3 points for the Flames. Taelon Peter is averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.