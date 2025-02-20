Merrimack visits Pryor and Sacred Heart

Merrimack Warriors (11-13, 7-8 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-17, 2-12 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Merrimack Warriors (11-13, 7-8 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-17, 2-12 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on Merrimack after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 24 points in Sacred Heart’s 66-51 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Pioneers are 4-6 on their home court. Sacred Heart ranks sixth in the MAAC in rebounding with 30.6 rebounds. Pryor leads the Pioneers with 5.9 boards.

The Warriors are 7-8 in MAAC play. Merrimack has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

Sacred Heart scores 58.3 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 63.2 Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 59.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 66.0 Sacred Heart gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryor is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Thalia Shepard is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Warriors. Madison Roman is averaging 10 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 59.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

