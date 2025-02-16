Merrimack plays Marist following Clark’s 22-point performance

Marist Red Foxes (17-5, 10-3 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (14-11, 11-3 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Marist Red Foxes (17-5, 10-3 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (14-11, 11-3 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays Marist after Adam Clark scored 22 points in Merrimack’s 79-75 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Warriors are 7-2 on their home court. Merrimack has a 4-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Red Foxes are 10-3 in conference play. Marist has a 6-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Merrimack averages 64.9 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 64.0 Marist allows. Marist averages 68.0 points per game, 3.6 more than the 64.4 Merrimack gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 13.1 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Josh Pascarelli is averaging 15.9 points for the Red Foxes. Jackson Price is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.