Merrimack hosts Niagara following Clark’s 22-point showing

Niagara Purple Eagles (8-13, 3-7 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (12-10, 9-2 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Niagara after Adam Clark scored 22 points in Merrimack’s 66-64 victory against the Rider Broncs.

The Warriors have gone 5-2 at home. Merrimack is third in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 64.6 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Purple Eagles are 3-7 in MAAC play. Niagara is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Merrimack’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Niagara allows. Niagara averages 67.9 points per game, 3.3 more than the 64.6 Merrimack allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 19.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 12.7 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games.

Jahari Williamson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Jaeden Marshall is shooting 46.3% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 23.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

