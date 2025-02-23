Merrimack faces Iona, looks to end 3-game slide

Merrimack Warriors (14-13, 11-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (12-15, 9-7 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Merrimack Warriors (14-13, 11-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (12-15, 9-7 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -1.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack comes into the matchup with Iona after losing three in a row.

The Gaels have gone 6-6 in home games. Iona is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Warriors have gone 11-5 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack is 4-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Iona scores 68.7 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 64.1 Merrimack allows. Merrimack’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Iona has allowed to its opponents (45.4%).

The Gaels and Warriors meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is scoring 16.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Gaels. Adam Njie is averaging 12.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games.

Adam Clark is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.