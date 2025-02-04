Merkle leads Penn State against Washington after 24-point outing

Washington Huskies (13-9, 4-6 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (10-12, 1-10 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6…

Washington Huskies (13-9, 4-6 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (10-12, 1-10 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on Washington after Gracie Merkle scored 24 points in Penn State’s 82-73 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Lady Lions have gone 7-6 in home games. Penn State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 4-6 in Big Ten play. Washington has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Penn State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Washington gives up. Washington has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The Lady Lions and Huskies square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Merkle is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Lady Lions. Gabby Elliott is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Elle Ladine averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Sayvia Sellers is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

