Mercyhurst takes on Fairleigh Dickinson after Blunt’s 22-point showing

Mercyhurst Lakers (11-13, 5-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-13, 5-2 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -4.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on Fairleigh Dickinson after Bernie Blunt scored 22 points in Mercyhurst’s 62-58 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Knights are 5-3 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks fifth in the NEC with 13.8 assists per game led by Terrence Brown averaging 3.1.

The Lakers are 5-4 in NEC play. Mercyhurst is fourth in the NEC giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 75.8 points, 6.7 more per game than the 69.1 Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst averages 66.1 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 75.8 Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents.

The Knights and Lakers square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 46.3% and averaging 21.0 points for the Knights. Ahmed Barba-Bey is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jeff Planutis is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Lakers. Blunt is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 24.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

