Mercyhurst takes on Cent. Conn. St. following Kuhns’ 33-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-16, 5-4 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (8-14, 5-6 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on Cent. Conn. St. after Bailey Kuhns scored 33 points in Mercyhurst’s 60-58 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Lakers have gone 6-3 in home games. Mercyhurst is the top team in the NEC averaging 28.8 points in the paint. Kuhns leads the Lakers with 10.0.

The Blue Devils are 5-4 against conference opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is fifth in the NEC with 11.2 assists per game led by Meghan Kenefick averaging 2.3.

Mercyhurst’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 58.2 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 66.7 Mercyhurst gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuhns is averaging 19.7 points for the Lakers. Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kenefick is averaging 8.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Belle Lanpher is averaging 22.7 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

