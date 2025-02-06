Mercyhurst plays Chicago State on 4-game win streak

Mercyhurst Lakers (12-13, 6-4 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (3-20, 3-5 NEC) Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Mercyhurst Lakers (12-13, 6-4 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (3-20, 3-5 NEC)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -1; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Lakers take on Chicago State.

The Cougars have gone 2-4 in home games. Chicago State is ninth in the NEC with 24.1 points per game in the paint led by Gabe Spinelli averaging 4.5.

The Lakers are 6-4 in NEC play. Mercyhurst is seventh in the NEC scoring 66.2 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

Chicago State averages 60.9 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 68.7 Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Chicago State has given up to its opponents (46.5%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spinelli is averaging 8.5 points for the Cougars. Jalen Forrest is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes is averaging 7.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Lakers. Aidan Reichert is averaging 15.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 24.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

