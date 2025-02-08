Mercyhurst hosts Le Moyne following Dancier’s 22-point outing

Le Moyne Dolphins (7-17, 2-7 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (12-14, 6-5 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Le Moyne Dolphins (7-17, 2-7 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (12-14, 6-5 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne plays Mercyhurst after AJ Dancier scored 22 points in Le Moyne’s 86-78 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Lakers are 8-2 on their home court. Mercyhurst is eighth in the NEC with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Aidan Reichert averaging 2.1.

The Dolphins are 2-7 in NEC play. Le Moyne has a 4-8 record against opponents above .500.

Mercyhurst scores 66.6 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 80.4 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Mercyhurst have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Planutis is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. Reichert is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Dancier is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Robby Carmody is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 24.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

