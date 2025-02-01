Mercer visits Chattanooga following Huff’s 25-point game

Mercer Bears (11-11, 4-5 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (14-8, 6-3 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Mercer Bears (11-11, 4-5 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (14-8, 6-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -7; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces Mercer after Honor Huff scored 25 points in Chattanooga’s 84-60 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Mocs are 8-3 on their home court. Chattanooga scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Bears have gone 4-5 against SoCon opponents. Mercer is 5-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Chattanooga makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Mercer has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Mercer scores 7.9 more points per game (79.5) than Chattanooga gives up to opponents (71.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Huff is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Mocs. Bash Wieland is averaging 15.2 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyler Johnson is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 15.9 points. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 19.9 points, six rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.