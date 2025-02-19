Mercer takes on Furman on 3-game skid

Mercer Bears (7-18, 2-8 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (13-13, 3-7 SoCon) Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercer Bears (7-18, 2-8 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (13-13, 3-7 SoCon)

Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer heads into the matchup against Furman as losers of three straight games.

The Paladins have gone 7-3 in home games. Furman leads the SoCon in rebounding, averaging 35.5 boards. Kate Johnson leads the Paladins with 6.3 rebounds.

The Bears are 2-8 against conference opponents. Mercer is eighth in the SoCon scoring 52.2 points per game and is shooting 37.4%.

Furman scores 68.9 points, 5.2 more per game than the 63.7 Mercer gives up. Mercer’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Furman has given up to its opponents (40.2%).

The Paladins and Bears meet Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate Walters is averaging 12.7 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Paladins. Jada Session is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ariana Bennett is averaging 11 points for the Bears. Nahawa Diarra Berthe is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 50.0 points, 21.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

