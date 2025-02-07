Mercer hosts Wofford following Tripp’s 20-point showing

Wofford Terriers (12-12, 6-5 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-13, 4-7 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford…

Wofford Terriers (12-12, 6-5 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-13, 4-7 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford faces Mercer after Corey Tripp scored 20 points in Wofford’s 79-70 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bears have gone 6-3 in home games. Mercer ranks ninth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 76.3 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Terriers have gone 6-5 against SoCon opponents. Wofford scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Mercer is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 74.1 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 76.3 Mercer gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Robinson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

Kyler Filewich is averaging 11.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.