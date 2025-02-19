Mercer beats The Citadel 62-52

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ahmad Robinson had 21 points in Mercer’s 62-52 victory against The Citadel on Wednesday night. Robinson…

Robinson added five rebounds and seven assists for the Bears (12-16, 5-10 Southern Conference). Marcus Overstreet scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds. Brady Shoulders finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding 12 rebounds. The Bears ended a five-game skid with the victory.

Brody Fox finished with 23 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-21, 0-15). Christian Moore added 14 points and eight rebounds for The Citadel. The Bulldogs prolonged their losing streak to 18 in a row.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Mercer hosts UNC Greensboro and The Citadel travels to play Chattanooga.

